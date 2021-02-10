Reebok has announced a new partnership with The Kickback, a youth-led organization that focuses on empowering the youth in underserved communities.

Captured in an emotional video that released today, representatives from both Reebok and The Kickback surprised ten young scholars from the Mott Hall Bridge Academy’s entrepreneurial program by gifting them with new laptops and the latest Reebok Classic Leather Legacy in support of their studies.

In addition, the students will be set up in a year-long mentorship program with The Kickback where they will work closely together to help them understand the challenges the students may be facing and create a specific strategy to address and help overcome their various educational barriers.

“We hope that the light from these laptops serves as a beacon of hope for these students to accomplish their dreams and live out their legacy,” said The Kickback’s founder, Jamal Burger.

For readers who are interested in copping the latest Reebok Classic Leather Legacy styles, they’re available now at Reebok.com and at select retailers for $80 each.