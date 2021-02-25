Back in 2001, Allen Iverson and his Eastern Conference teammates secured a narrow 111-110 victory in the NBA All-Star Game after being down as much as 19 points at the end of the third quarter. “The Answer” was crowned the All-Star Game MVP for his impressive 25-point performance. In celebration of this year’s NBA All-Star festivities, Reebok is reissuing the iconic style soon.

This “Why Not Us?” iteration of the Question Mid features white leather as the base and is contrasted with black hits appearing on the toe box, heel tab, as well as on the side’s Vector logos. Completing the look is a white Hexalite-cushioned midsole and a translucent outsole.

As for where this style gets its name, Iverson told the media at the post-game press conference following the ‘01 All-Star Game that “Everybody was saying we couldn’t win because of our size. It’s about the size of your heart. Coming into the fourth quarter, we were all sitting on the sideline saying: ‘Why not us?’.”

Priced at $140, the Reebok Question Mid “Why Not Us?” will be released at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers starting on March 6.

