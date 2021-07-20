Reebok is getting in on the action for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo by releasing a special USA-themed make-up of Allen Iverson’s signature sneaker.

Dubbed “Iverson Four,” the latest Reebok Question Mid style is expectedly dressed in a patriotic red, white, and blue color scheme and serves as a nod to when Iverson was a member of the USA Basketball Olympics roster in 2004. The most notable difference on this pair compared to past Question Mid releases is the number “4” on the heel representing Iverson’s Olympics jersey replacing his “3” NBA jersey number. The midsole features the brand’s signature hexagonal cushioning but this time featuring a gradient fade from navy to red, while a translucent outsole completes the look.

This “Iverson Four” Reebok Question Mid will release on July 31 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers for $150.

Image via Reebok

