Fans of the Reebok Question have had no shortage of makeups to pick from in recent weeks, and there’s another pair on the way in a crisp colorway suited for the warm weather.

Shown here is the summer-ready Question Low “White Ice” style that’s scheduled to launch before the end of this month. As the name suggests, the shoe is draped in a tonal white upper complete with matching shoelaces while the Vector logos appear on the sides, heel tab, and tongue. The pair isn’t completely devoid of color as below the midsole, which previously featured the signature Hexalite cushioning, lies an icy blue translucent outsole.

Readers will be able to pick up the latest “White Ice” Reebok Question Low starting on Wednesday, June 30 at Reebok.com and at select retailers for $120. Check out an official look at the upcoming release below.

