After dropping the “Why Not Us?” Question Mid for the first time last month, another previously unreleased Reebok Question style is making its retail debut soon.

This time, the brand has decided to drop the Question Low “Green Toe” that was unveiled in 2006 but never hit retail. According to the brand, this colorway of Allen Iverson’s signature basketball shoe pays homage to the basketball history in Boston, so it’s hard not to link this pair to the city’s iconic hoops franchise, the Boston Celtics, and the PE colorway once made famous by Rajon Rondo. The “Green Toe” Question Low features a white leather upper with a bright green accent working its way onto the toe box and vector logo on the sides. The upper rests atop a white Hexalite-cushioned midsole and a green outsole.

Readers will be able to cop the “Green Toe” Reebok Low starting on May 14 at Reebok.com and at select retailers for $140.

Image via Reebok

