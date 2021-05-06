2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II and the brand is taking full advantage of the occasion by reissuing the original colorways of the shoe. After bringing back the iconic black-based colorway in March, next up for the retro hoops model is the OG white make-up.

The shoe mirrors the original release from 1991 including the white leather upper that’s offset by black mesh underlays as well as the TPU panels on the sides. The shoe’s standout detail is the orange Pump button on the tongue featuring an air bladder that extends down the tongue providing a custom fit. The model is also notable for its Hexalite cushioning midsole.

Readers will be able to pick up the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II in the original white-based iteration on May 21 at Reebok.com as well as select Reebok stockists. The shoe will retail for $140.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok