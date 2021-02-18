Made famous by the rookie sensation Dee Brown at the NBA Dunk Contest, the classic Reebok Pump Omni Zone II is making its way back to retailers.

Reebok confirmed today that the original black-based colorway of the Pump Omni Zone II worn by Brown in the ‘91 Dunk Contest, specifically during his no-look dunk, will soon be receiving a reissue ahead of this year’s NBA All-Star festivities slated to take place in early March.

The model is most notable for its “Pump” technology created in the late ‘80s, which features an inflatable chamber on the tongue and provides wearers with a custom fit. The upper features a black leather construction that’s paired with white overlays, and Hexalite cushioning in the midsole.

Priced at $140, the classic Reebok Pump Omni Zone II will be released at Reebok.com and at select retailers including Foot Locker and Champs Sports on March 5.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok