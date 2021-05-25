J.J. Watt is using the release of his next Reebok sneaker to honor the late American hero Pat Tillman, a former NFL safety who put his football career on pause when he joined the U.S. Army in May 2002 in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Two years later, Tillman tragically lost his life while on duty in eastern Afghanistan.

Seen here is the Reebok JJ IV “Valor.” Watt fittingly tapped Tillman’s wife Marie to assist with the final design of the shoe to ensure that the final product is a proper tribute to her late husband. The shoe sports a red and brown upper as a nod to his playing days with the Arizona Cardinals, as well as the colors of U.S. Army uniforms. In addition, “PT40” is stamped on the sides.

To further celebrate Tillman’s legacy, Reebok is donating $10 to the Pat Tillman Foundation (up to a maximum donation of $10,000) for each sale made of the JJ IV “Valor,” from May 27 to Aug. 31. Watt also announced he will donate 100% of his personal proceeds from the shoe sales to the foundation.

Readers will be able to cop the Reebok JJ IV “Valor” starting this Thursday, May 27 at Reebok.com and at Reebok stores for $100.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok