While Reebok’s latest Human Rights Now! collection is centered around the release of new sneakers and apparel, there’s also an important message behind the capsule.

The brand announced it’s using this drop to fight racial injustice and coinciding with the drops, the brand is donating $270,000 to the non-profit organization RISE whose mission is to educate those in the sports community on ways to eradicate racial discrimination while also supporting social justice and aiming to improve race relations. This initiative is part of the brand’s larger commitment to donate $10 million over the next five years to organizations focused on ending racial injustice.

The Reebok Human Rights Now! collection consists of three footwear options including the Club C, Classic Leather and Workout Plus. The shoes feature graphics from Reebok’s Human Rights Now! World tour from 1988 that that celebrated the awareness for the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Reebok also confirmed the return of its Human Rights Award Program, which initially ran from 1988 to 2007. Three young activists were revealed as this year’s recipients of the award via a virtual summit yesterday and were awarded $100,000 in support of their respective missions.

Reebok’s new Human Rights Now! collection is available now at Reebok.com and at select retailers.

Image via Reebok