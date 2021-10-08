Reebok has one more drop of its popular Beatnik sandal on the way for the Fall/Winter 2021 season, and this “PrimaLoft Pack” has fittingly been designed to battle the cold. The brand says this iteration its “thickest, most padded, and warmest execution yet,” and is even three times thicker than the previously released “Quilted Canvas” and “Outdoors” packs thanks to the added layers for increased durability.

The “PrimaLoft Pack” Reebok Beatniks will be available in black, white, and red colorways, each featuring a black outsole and straps. The sandals will initially be available exclusively to Reebok Unlocked members on October 16, followed by a global release beginning on October 20.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok