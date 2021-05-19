One of the most memorable moments in NBA legend Allen Iverson’s basketball career happened during the 2000-01 NBA Finals when he crossed Los Angeles Lakers guard Tyronn Lue over before sinking a mid-range shot and walking over him. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of that moment, Reebok is bringing back the Answer 4 colorway he wore when it happened.

Much like the classic white and red Reebok Answer 4 colorway that dropped early last month, premium leather serves as the base of the upper coming in a simple black and white makeup. In addition to the traditional lacing setup, the shoe features a zipper shroud along with a strap on the collar for containment. Additional details include Iverson’s “I3” logo on the sides while a DMX foam midsole cushions the underfoot.

The latest reissue of the “Stepover” Reebok Answer 4 will be available starting on June 4 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok stores for $130.

Image via Reebok

