One of Allen Iverson’s most memorable signature sneakers with Reebok is returning to sneaker stores soon twenty years after its debut.

That shoe is the Reebok Answer 4 in its classic white and red colorway pictured here. Iverson first laced up the model during the 2000-2001 NBA season where he secured the only MVP award of his illustrious career as well as led his Philadelphia 76ers squad to the Finals.

Faithful to its original release, this Reebok Answer 4 features white leather as its base with red leather overlay panels covering a majority of the forefoot before extending to the heel. The shoe’s standout detail is the zipper shroud concealing the tongue while Iverson’s “I3” logo appears on the sides. The look is completed with grey and red DMX foam tooling.

The Answer 4 has historically been one of Iverson’s more popular signature models and was available in retro form sporadically throughout the 2010s.

The latest reissue of the Reebok Answer 4 will be released on April 15 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers for $130.

Image via Reebok

