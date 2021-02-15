READYMADE, a Japanese brand founded by lead designer Yuta Hosokawa that makes items from found objects, is reportedly set to release a collaborative Nike Blazer Mid in the coming months.

Like many present day designer collaborations, the shoe is disruptive, highlighted by unfinished looking layers and reimagined branding. Black and white panels work along with a printed collar on the upper, which sits atop a bubbled sole that’s almost Boost-like in appearance. The standout feature is warped Swoosh branding along the sides, popping off the dark base in bright orange. Additional logo hits adorn the heel.

A release date for the collaboration hasn’t been announced, but it’s expected to be available sometime this year.

UPDATE (02/15): Nike confirms that its READYMADE’s Blazer collab in the black and white-based colorways is releasing on Feb. 27 via SNKRS, NikeLab MA5 and Dover Street Market Ginza in Tokyo, and select READYMADE stores for $150 each. Grab a detailed look at both iterations below.

READYMADE x Nike Blazer Mid

Release Date: 02/27/21

Color: Black/Vast Grey-Volt-Total Orange

Style #: CZ3589-001

Price: $160

READYMADE x Nike Blazer Mid

Release Date: 02/27/21

Color: White/Vast Grey-Volt-Total Orange

Style #: CZ3589-100

Price: $160

