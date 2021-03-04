Fresh off a successful launch of two colorways this past weekend, READYMADE surprisingly unveils a third version of its Nike Blazer Mid collaboration, and the public will have access to it.

This take on READYMADE’S upcycled execution is predominantly styled in grey, offset by royal blue Swooshes, a white heel and cupsole and vibrantly colored corded laces. In line with its approach to promoting sustainability, READYMADE’s Blazer features an outsole made with Nike Grind, a mixture of recycled materials from Nike manufacturing scrap and previously worn sneakers.

The shoe’s release coincides with READYMADE founder Yuta Hosokawa’s exhibit at Kaikai Kiki Gallery in May. However, Zingaro reports that a limited amount of pairs of this READYMADE Blazer are available via raffle here. No other releases have been announced at the time of this writing.

