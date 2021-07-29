Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro to talk about getting sneakers growing up in Puerto Rico, why he loves Nike Blazers, Bad Bunny and J Balvin's impact on sneaker culture, and the best sneakers to dance in.

