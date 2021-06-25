New York-based skate magazine and blog Quartersnacks is back with another Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration this year.

Having worked on several Nikes in the past, including a rendition of the SB Dunk Low, Quartersnacks brings zebra print to the low-top skate shoe, visible on panels between in solid black. Additional zebra stripes are seen on the insoles. A notable feature is the thin regular styled Dunk tongue, as opposed to the ‘fat’ tongue SBs are known for. The company’s logo is embroidered along the outer heel, while an off-white midsole and solid black rubber outsole sits below.

A release date for the Quartersnacks collab hasn’t been announced, but we’ll continue to follow the story as new details are revealed.