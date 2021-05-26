Following a series of themed colorways since its debut nearly a year ago, the releases for the Puma RS-Dreamer sneaker continue in 2021 with new inline colorways arriving soon.

Today, the sportswear brand confirmed that at least three more iterations of J. Cole’s on and off-court basketball model will be releasing this year. The set includes red, blue, and lime green makeups with each of the respective hues covering the mesh upper while each style is contrasted by black accents including on the overlay panels and the ProFoam-cushioned midsole. The red colorway will hit shelves starting this Thursday followed by the blue pair dropping on July 2. Rounding out the pack is the lime green makeup dropping on Sept. 3.

The latest set of Puma RS-Dreamer will be released at Puma.com, Foot Locker.com, and at select retailers for $125 each.

Image via Puma