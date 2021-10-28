Puma has signed top high school basketball prospect Mikey Williams to an endorsement deal.

The sportswear brand confirmed today that the top high school basketball prospect is joining the brand in a multi-year deal, but specific terms weren’t disclosed. At only 17 years old, Williams is one of the youngest basketball athletes to be endorsed by a footwear company. Williams, who is currently playing for Vertical Academy out of Charlotte, North Carolina, is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in his 2023 high school class.

“I am excited to join the Puma family this early in my basketball journey,” Williams said. “Puma really understands how to mix hoops and culture, two things I am passionate about.”

As part of the deal, Williams will be wearing various Puma styles including Court Rider in his upcoming high school season. He will also be featured in future campaigns, product launches, and social content to help inspire the next generation of youth athletes.

Williams joins the growing roster of young talented athletes for Puma Hoops including Breanna Stewart, Deandre Ayton, Katie Lou Samuelson, LaMelo Ball, RJ Barrett and more.