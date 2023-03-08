Despite LaMelo Ball being sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a leg injury, new iterations of his Puma MB.02 sneaker are still hitting stores.

Next up for the Ball’s current signature model is this “Honeycomb” colorway dropping this week. Charlotte Hornets fans should have little complaints of this pair as the color scheme draws inspiration by the team’s alternate uniforms. According to the brand, the green hue represents the branch mint that produced coins following the Carolina Gold Rush in 1799. There’s also black stripes throughout the upper of the midfoot, while gold hits appear by the ankle collar and on Ball’s signature logos on the heel. Finishing off the look is a teal Nitro foam midsole and a semi-translucent outsole.

Readers will be able to cop this “Honeycomb” Puma MB.02 starting on Friday, March 10, at puma.com and at select Puma stockists. The shoe will retail for $130.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

Image via Puma