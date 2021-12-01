After recently adding Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart to its roster of athletes, Puma Hoops’ women’s division continues to make noise. This time, it’s with the release of a new female-focused High Court collection.

According to the brand, this basketball-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear capsule was designed by Puma Hoops creative director June Ambrose. According to the brand, the apparel pieces are designed to embody Ambrose’s “life is a sport” philosophy as they combine both athletic and lifestyle elements throughout the silhouettes. In addition to apparel, this collection includes the women’s-exclusive High Court Regal Ralph Sampson Mid and a new iteration of the Puma Suede.

Readers can shop the Puma High Court collection starting today in North America at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers with additional styles hitting shelves in January and February 2022. The capsule retails between $30 to $375.

Image via Puma