Although only a few months have passed since the debut of J. Cole’s Puma Dreamer 2, the shoe’s rollout is nearing its end.

Today, the sportswear brand confirmed that two new iterations of the Puma Dreamer 2 are hitting shelves tomorrow and that they will be the final styles of the shoe to be released. First up is a white-based makeup that Cole debuted when he became the first solo artist to grace the cover of Slam Magazine for its June/July 2021 issue. Billed as the “Blue” colorway, the pair actually combines black and blue hues as a nod to the bumps and bruises that come with achieving greatness.

In addition to the aforementioned Dreamer 2 styles, Puma also revealed that the sold-out RS-Dreamer “Ebony and Ivory” makeup is restocking as well.

The two final Puma Dreamer 2 shoes along with the restock for the “Ebony and Ivory” RS-Dreamer will arrive tomorrow, July 30 at Puma.com, Footlocker.com and at select Puma stockists for $125-$130.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma