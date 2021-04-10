As Puma continues to expand its presence in both the NBA and WNBA, the same can be said for the brand’s basketball footwear offerings. This week, Puma revealed the latest sneaker to its Rider franchise, the Court Rider, a new hoops model that’s designed to be worn on and off the courts.

The first Court Rider style dons vibrant accents of orange, yellow, and blue on the white-based mesh upper paired with a dynamic lacing system surrounding the forefoot for enhanced stability and support. The shoe’s signature design elements are attributed to the tooling with the full-length Rider foam midsole along with a high abrasion rubber outsole.

Puma’s deep roster of rising hoopers including Deandre Ayton, LaMelo Ball, Katie Lou Samuelson and RJ Barrett will be rocking the Court Rider this season.

Priced at $100, readers will be able to pick up the Puma Court Rider at Puma.com, at the Puma NYC Flagship Store and select retailers starting on April 13.

Image via Puma

