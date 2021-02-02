Black History Month has officially begun and to celebrate, Puma has announced a new long-term partnership with the Black Fives Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to honor, preserve, showcase, and teach the pre-NBA history of African Americans in basketball.

Puma's latest partnership with the Black Fives Foundation will include various apparel and footwear collections including a special Clyde Mid colorway featuring the foundation's trademarked slogan "Make History Now." Through this partnership, the brand hopes to raise awareness about the rich history of the Black teams during the sport's Black Fives Era, which spanned from the early to mid-1900s.

Throughout the month, Puma will continue to stand alongside its sponsored athletes, ambassadors, and partners in amplifying their voices and actions across various channels in support of equality for all.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

Image via Puma