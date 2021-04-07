It only a few months ago that Prada and Adidas revealed the Luna Rossa 21, and it appears that the wait won’t be long before we see an additional colorway hit shelves.

Official Adidas product images of what’s expected to be the next Luna Rossa 21 release have surfaced, which revealed a new grey colorway. Based on the details shared by the brand for its inaugural drop, the shoe is inspired by the design of the AC75 Luna Rossa boat alongside various classic Adidas and Prada silhouettes. The grey-based Primegreen upper is constructed with a series of high-performance recycled materials and is paired with a breathable EVA tongue and a speed lacing system. Adidas’ Boost cushioning is encapsulated within the shoe’s translucent tooling while Prada’s signature red details appear on the heel.

A release date for this grey-based Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21 has yet to be announced by the brand but expect additional details to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas