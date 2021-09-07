Adidas Originals and Prada are back with a new sneaker collaboration. This time, the project appears to be centered around the Forum Lo, an ‘80s basketball shoe that has quickly become a mainstay with the brand’s recent collabs.

The Prada x Adidas Forum Lo was previewed by ASAP Rocky on Instagram yesterday when he shared a series of on-feet photos. The shoe wears an all-white color scheme including on the shoe’s premium leather upper. Prada upgrades the silhouette by adding a small pouch attached to the shoelaces while the fashion label’s branding appears on the tongue. Completing the tonal look is a clean white color blocking on the tooling.

Despite the preview from Rocky, a release date for the Prada x Adidas Forum Lo has yet to be announced by the parties involved but check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.