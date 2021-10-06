This upcoming sneaker collaboration between DC Shoes and Pop Trading Company isn’t something that fans could’ve seen coming a few years back.

In 2018, the footwear brand sent the Amsterdam-based apparel label a cease and desist letter for using its original logo on a shirt design, but the duo would eventually hash things out and have since bonded over the incident. Now, the two entities are dropping a two-shoe collab this week, which consists of the winter-ready Navigator boot and the Lynx OG.

The boot features a water-resistant suede upper that’s stamped with Pop’s signature logo on the sides while co-branding appears on the tongue. The latter pair dons a predominantly white color scheme combined with light blue hits on the DC logo and tongue.

Readers will be able to cop the Pop Trading Company x DC Navigator and Lynx OG collabs starting this Saturday, Oct. 9 at Poptradingcompany.com and at select Pop and DC retailers globally.

