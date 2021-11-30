Fresh off of the “Blue Raspberry” colorway surfacing this week, leaks of another upcoming Nike SB Dunk release have emerged.

Shown here is a first look at the Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low courtesy of @zSneakerheadz on Instagram. The design of the collab appears to directly reference the camera makers’ iconic instant film cameras with a predominantly all-black suede upper and a white heel counter that are broken up by the multicolored Swoosh branding inspired by Polaroid’s color spectrum. Both Nike and Polaroid branding are embroidered on the heel tab while the aforementioned color spectrum appears once again on the footbed. Rounding out the look is an all-white tooling underneath.

According to @zSneakerheadz, this Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low collab is expected to release at Nike.com and at select Nike SB retailers sometime in 2022 but a specific release date has yet to be established. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via zsneakerheadz