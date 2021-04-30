The Philadelphia 76ers are having one of their best seasons in recent memory and now, the team is coming together for a sneaker auction benefiting children in the local community.

Today, the 76ers and the Sixers Youth Foundation announced on Twitter that it will be auctioning off some of the recent sneakers worn by the 76ers players next week. A wide group of sneakers will be up for grabs including Joel Embiid’s Under Armour Embiid One, Seth Curry’s Under Armour Curry Flow 8, Danny Green’s Puma Clyde Hardwood, and a slew of Nike Kobe 5 Protros worn by various players on the team. The highlights from the auction include NBA legends Allen Iverson and Julius “Dr. J” Erving’s game-worn and signed Reebok Answer 4 and Converse Pro Leather, respectively.

The Sixers Youth Foundation’s latest sneaker auction will go live on Thursday, May 6 and end on Saturday, May 8. All proceeds from the auction will directly benefit the children in Philadelphia’s Delaware Valley area.

Image via The 76ers Youth Foundation

