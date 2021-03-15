Pharrell Williams and Adidas will soon follow up their fourteen-sneaker “Triple Black” collection that released in December with a new set of styles coming this week.

The latest release between Pharrell and the Three Stripes is another range of all-black Adidas sneakers, but this time around, the duo has reduced the number of silhouettes. The the pack includes Pharrell’s signature NMD Hu and PW 0-60 lifestyle models alongside the Terrex Trail Maxer Mid GTX and Terrex Freehiker C.RDY hiking boots. Rounding out the collection is the BYW 2.0 and Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s signature D.O.N Issue #2 hoops shoe. According to the brand, this collection uses an all-black color palette as a way to highlight the design of the silhouettes.

“Creativity knows no boundaries, and new icons are those undefined by boundaries. This collection reflects those beliefs, paying homage to Adidas’ classic silhouettes and reimaging them in a different context,” Pharrell Williams said.

Readers will be able to pick up Pharrell’s second “Triple Black” Adidas collection starting this Friday, March 19 at Adidas.com/pharrell, the Confirmed app and at select retailers. Prices for the sneakers will range between $120 and $250.

