It was reported back in October that Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D have a new Adidas NMD Hu style coming this year. Although the original rumored March release date has come and gone, it looks like the forthcoming collab could be hitting shelves soon.

Official Adidas product photos of N.E.R.D’s forthcoming NMD Hu just arrived. The shoe dons a cream-based colorway with N.E.R.D. embroidered laterally down the right shoe and Chinese characters on the left pair. Staying true to the initial leaks about it releasing for the 20th anniversary of N.E.R.D’s In Search of… debut album is the number 20 printed on the heel tab. In addition to the white Boost midsole, a mismatched look comes to both the sock liner and outsole.

There’s currently no release date available for this N.E.R.D x Adidas NMD Hu but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas