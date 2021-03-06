If the fourteen-sneaker “Triple Black” collection that dropped in December wasn’t enough for you, Pharrell has another all-black Adidas sneaker dropping soon. This time, the stealthy color palette is hitting his popular Adidas NMD Hu model.

According to @Adisight on Twitter, the “Triple Black Reflective” Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu make-up is releasing in limited quantities next week. Unlike the tonal black-based iteration that dropped last November, the Primeknit upper for this latest pair will be entirely reflective as well as on the shoelaces. Switching gears from prior designs, the vertical text down the upper reads “Breathe” and “Thoughts” instead of “Human Race.” Adding to the look is the clear lacing cage on the sides while a black midsole and outsole sit underneath.

Per @Adisight, a pre-launch for this “Triple Black Reflective” Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu will take place on March 10 via the Confirmed app in the United States and in Europe with only 100 pairs launching in each region.