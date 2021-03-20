Additional colorways of Pharrell Williams' recently revived Adidas NMD Hu shoe are releasing soon, this time in a bold pink colorway.

Along with the vibrant yellow colorway that was unveiled last week is another monochromatic offering seen with this pink makeup. The style is kept minimal, with the knitted upper dressed in a light pink hue that's paired with a contrasting black sock liner, while the text reading "Human Race" in Chinese is embroidered on the knitting. The NMD Hu's traditional lacing cages appear on the sides along with the usual full-length Boost midsole—which is also colored pink—sitting underneath. Grab an official look below.

This pink colorway of the Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu is expected to launch soon at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers including at Shop Nice Kicks. The shoe will retail for $220. Check back for a confirmed release date in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (03/20): Here’s a closer look at the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu in pink slated to drop on March 27 at Adidas.com/Pharrell and at select Adidas retailers for $220.

