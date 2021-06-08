Before Pharrell Williams’ new Adidas Humanrace Sichona shoe debuts this summer, another monochromatic colorway of his popular NMD Hu sneaker is arriving this week.

Following the release of the light aqua colorway last month is this new orange-based pair shown here. The shoe features a breathable Primeknit upper in a vibrant orange colorway that’s embroidered with the text “ULUNTU,” which translates to “Human Race” in the South African language Xhosa. The striking execution continues onto the side’s lacing cages, shoelaces, as well as reaching onto the full-length Boost midsole and outsole.

This orange colorway of Pharrell’s Adidas NMD Hu will be released globally this Saturday, June 12 via the Confirmed app and at select retailers for $220. Grab a detailed look at the shoe below.

Image via Adidas

