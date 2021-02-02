Adding to the abundance of Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu styles that have already released this season is another new colorway dropping this week.

Switching gears from the recent bold yellow, pink and green make-ups will be this subtle cream iteration, and for the first time ever, the silhouette will feature a knitted ribbed construction on the upper. What remains consistent with the collaborative model's previous releases is the text at the midfoot, this time translating to "Human Race" in Korean. Breaking up the near tonal color scheme are light pink accents on the heel tab and blue details on the counter at the forefoot. The look is completed with a white Boost midsole and a black outsole.

With only 250 pairs up for grabs, readers will be able to pick up this cream Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu starting on Feb. 5 via the Confirmed app and at Billionaire Boys Club for $220.

Image via Adidas