In recent months, Pharrell Williams’ Adidas collab has relied heavily on the revival of the NMD Hu model in a kaleidoscope of colors, but a new sneaker will be added to the mix soon.

Previewed recently on Pharrell’s social media through both his own on-foot shoes and with some help from Lil Uzi Vert, the new Pharrell x Adidas Humanrace Sichona sneaker is set to release soon. Based on the teaser shots, we can see that the shoes use a sock-like Primeknit upper and a midsole that is likely encapsulated with Boost foam, but the latter has not yet been confirmed.

Despite these teasers, Adidas has confirmed that the green Pharrell x Adidas Humanrace Sichona colorway seen here is a friends and family exclusive and will not be available when the sneaker releases.

Readers can expect the Pharrell x Adidas Humanrace Sichona to debut this summer. Check back soon for more details.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas