Patrick Mahomes has his own signature shoe with Adidas on the way and it will arrive before the start of the upcoming 2021-22 NFL season.

The Three Stripes announced the launch of the Kansas City Chiefs star’s signature line earlier this week and featured in the drop is the debut of his signature training shoe, the Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX, and a new Future Icons apparel collection.

Featured on the shoe and apparel pieces is Mahomes’ new logo, which is modeled after a gladiator mask representing his warrior mentality on game day. The Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX debuts in the solar green “Go Time” colorway, which, according to Adidas, is a nod to a green traffic light and the radiant energy Mahomes carries with him on the field.

“The gladiator mask in my logo represents the mindset of making an impact every single day. Whether it’s training in the gym, on-field practice or a game day – that’s always my mentality,” Mahomes said about his new signature logo.

Select Adidas members can cop a pair of the Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX in the “Go Time” colorway along with the Future Icons Apparel collection now at Adidas.com ahead of its official launch this Friday, Aug. 20. The shoe retails for $130.

