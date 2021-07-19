After delivering an SB Blazer collab in 2015, Australia-based skate brand Pass~Port and Nike SB are rekindling their collaborative partnership with a new Dunk collab on the way.

Shown here are leaked images of the previously unseen Pass~Port x Nike SB Dunk High collab courtesy of @Sneakerknockerzllc on Instagram. While the inspiration behind the collab is unclear at the moment, the outdoors appear to play a theme in the design as the shoe is dressed in earth tones with brown ballistic mesh paired with green suede overlay panels and thick rope shoelaces—elements typically used on hiking boots. Co-branding appears on the tongue along with special graphics embroidered on the tag and heel. The heel counter also features embroidery of a person digging with the Swoosh logo being used as the shovel.

Aside from the leaked imagery, there is no sneaker release date info available yet for the collab but we’ll continue to keep you updated as the story develops.

Image via Sneakerknockerzllc

Image via Sneakerknockerzllc

Image via Sneakerknockerzllc