After dropping a two-shoe collaboration in 2019, it appears that Nike SB could soon be linking up with Dutch artist Parra to once again deliver a new take on the SB Dunk Low.

Images shared by @Yankeekicks reveal a sample of a purported Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low. The pair sports a dark brown suede as its base but switching things up from the model’s standard color blocking is Parra’s signature multicolored design as the overlays of the right shoe while white leather is applied to the left pair. The Swoosh branding on the sides has also been altered along with the tooling, which appears to be borrowed from the Vandal silhouette. According to @NikeSBFeatures on Instagram, the pair pictured here is a sample version of the collab with the retail pair expected to look significantly different in terms of the colors, but specific changes weren’t shared.

As of now, there are no confirmed release details on this rumored Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low collab but keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments.

Image via Yankeekicks

