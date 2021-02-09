As part of its Spring 2021 range, London-based skateboarding brand Palace has teamed up with Adidas to release a new sneaker collaboration this week.

The latest project between Palace x Adidas consists of two bold Stan Smith colorways offered in “White/Cream” and “Hase Yellow/Ice Pink/Ice Blue” make-ups. The collaborative styles switch things up from standard releases as seen with the “P” perforations on the sides replacing the traditional Three Stripes branding along with the Adidas Trefoil and Palace’s triangle logo stamped on the heel. Finishing off the look for both iterations is a tonal sail tooling.

According to Palace, its Spring 2021 collection along with its Adidas Stan Smith collab will drop globally on Feb. 12, but retail pricing for the shoes has yet to be announced. Grab a closer look at the collab below.

Image via Palace Skateboards

