Adidas is linking up with Berlin-based sneaker store Overkill for the next release of its ongoing A-ZX series.

For the latest collab, Overkill has given the Adidas ZX 8500, which is a hybrid of the ZX 8000 and ZX 9000, a striking look. A majority of the upper dons neon accents of yellow, pink, purple, and red to reference the colors from Montana Gold spray paint cans and Berlin’s graffiti culture, while the grey toebox serves as a nod to the slab construction of tristesse in the German capital. The shoe also comes with a detachable shoe cover to ensure sure paint does not drip onto the kicks.

Overkill’s “The O” Adidas ZX 8500 collab will be available at Overkillshop.com starting on April 9 followed by another drop via the Confirmed app on April 30. The shoe will retail for $140.

Image via Adidas

