After releasing their “Shark” SB Dunk High collab in 2019, another shark-themed style from Oskar “Oski” Rozenberg and Nike SB is expected to drop soon.

Newly leaked images from @Solebyjc show a first look at an unreleased “Shark” Oski x Nike SB Dunk High. The biggest difference between this new iteration from the initial pair is the white color scheme dressing the leather upper instead of the black-based makeup on the 2019 version. Unlike standard SB Dunks, this collab will once again incorporate shark-inspired overlays, which replace the traditional Swoosh branding on the sides. Red co-branded tongue tags and the stitching on the midsole break up the otherwise tonal look.

As of now, an exact release date for this “Shark” Oski x Nike SB Dunk High has not been announced by either of the parties involved, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for official updates in the coming weeks.