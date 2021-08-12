Onitsuka Tiger and Amazon Prime have partnered on a new sneaker collaboration coinciding with the launch of the platform’s new film Cinderella.

The Japanese sportswear brand has opted to use its P-Trainer PRZM for this project and the shoe is designed to resemble the character’s iconic glass slipper. The upper dons prismatic colors giving the shoe a glossy aesthetic and underneath is a platform tooling that features Onitsuka Tiger’s iconic stripe branding at the heel. Adding to the look is a tiara stamped by the ankle collar while co-branding appears on the tongue label and insole.

Only 800 pairs of this Amazon x Onitsuka Tiger P-Trainer PRZM collab will be available when it drops in September at Onitsukatiger.com and Onitsuka Tiger stores but a specific release date wasn’t shared by the brands. Check out a closer look below. The new Cinderella film is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime starting on Sept. 3.

Image via Onitsuka Tiger