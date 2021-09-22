Having already delivered several collaborative Nike Air Force 1 Lows in the past few years including this summer’s “Lemonade” release, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand reportedly has more styles coming in 2022, but this time in the form of a mid.

According to Py_rates, two Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mids in the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” makeups are coming early next year. Given that we’re still months away before this collab is expected to release, only a mock-up depiction of the shoes has been shared by the account. The early render suggests that co-branding text will appear on the lateral side panels instead of the usual medial printing.

In related news, Abloh also revealed an upcoming Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 collection at the French fashion house’s Spring 2022 men’s show in June that’s expected to hit shelves sometime next year.

Each pair is expected to retail for $185, but official release details of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mids have yet to be confirmed by the parties involved. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates in the months ahead.