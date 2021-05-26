After recently asking fans on Twitter about what they’d like to see for his future Off-White x Nike projects, it appears that Virgil Abloh could be sticking to a familiar silhouette for at least one of his upcoming collaborations.

According to py_rates, a new Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low is reportedly in the works for next year and will don a “University Gold/Metallic Silver” color scheme. The leaker account has provided a mock-up photo suggesting that this collab will utilize a leather construction similar to the coveted “MCA” colorway with a tonal gold makeup with a deconstructed silver Swoosh on the sides, and a red zip tie attached on the laces.

Although Abloh and Nike have yet to officially confirm the collab, the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Gold” is rumored to arrive sometime in 2021 for a retail price of $150.

UPDATE (05/26): Official product images of the “Lemonade” Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low have surfaced. According to Off-White’s Instagram account, this collab was designed in celebration of Abloh’s upcoming “Figures of Speech” art exhibition in ICA Boston, which will open from July 3 to Sept. 26, 2021. There’s currently no release info for the shoe but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike