After recently asking fans on Twitter about what they’d like to see for his future Off-White x Nike projects, it appears that Virgil Abloh could be sticking to a familiar silhouette for at least one of his upcoming collaborations.
According to py_rates, a new Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low is reportedly in the works for next year and will don a “University Gold/Metallic Silver” color scheme. The leaker account has provided a mock-up photo suggesting that this collab will utilize a leather construction similar to the coveted “MCA” colorway with a tonal gold makeup with a deconstructed silver Swoosh on the sides, and a red zip tie attached on the laces.
Although Abloh and Nike have yet to officially confirm the collab, the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Gold” is rumored to arrive sometime in 2021 for a retail price of $150.
UPDATE (05/26): Official product images of the “Lemonade” Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low have surfaced. According to Off-White’s Instagram account, this collab was designed in celebration of Abloh’s upcoming “Figures of Speech” art exhibition in ICA Boston, which will open from July 3 to Sept. 26, 2021. There’s currently no release info for the shoe but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.