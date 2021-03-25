Virgil Abloh’s translucent Off-White x Converse Chuck 70—originally slated to be part of last fall’s “The Ten,” but later released in May—will soon have a follow up, but it’s not the pair some may be expecting.
Despite leaks of a rumored Off-White x Chuck Taylor with mismatched uppers, Abloh has taken a different direction with this upcoming drop. Here, a white canvas upper is printed with Off-White’s Helvetica branding while a diagonal striped midsole—reminiscent of the brand’s in-house releases—and an orange outsole complete the look. As usual, the sneaker also features signature details like a zip-tie, orange logo tab, and printed shoelaces.
This Off-White x Chuck 70 collab is set to drop next month on Monday, Oct. 8.
UPDATE (09/27/2018): Official product images of the next Off-White x Chuck 70 have surfaced courtesy of py_rates.
UPDATE (12/11/2018): The Off-White x Chuck 70 has restocked. Cop them here for $130 while they last.
UPDATE (03/25/2021): After dropping over two years ago, Off-White’s Converse Chuck 70 collab is restocking on March 30 at 10 a.m. ET at Converse.com. Readers can text “HEAT” to 75140 to get notified about the drop now.