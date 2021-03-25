Virgil Abloh’s translucent Off-White x Converse Chuck 70—originally slated to be part of last fall’s “The Ten,” but later released in May—will soon have a follow up, but it’s not the pair some may be expecting.

Despite leaks of a rumored Off-White x Chuck Taylor with mismatched uppers, Abloh has taken a different direction with this upcoming drop. Here, a white canvas upper is printed with Off-White’s Helvetica branding while a diagonal striped midsole—reminiscent of the brand’s in-house releases—and an orange outsole complete the look. As usual, the sneaker also features signature details like a zip-tie, orange logo tab, and printed shoelaces.

This Off-White x Chuck 70 collab is set to drop next month on Monday, Oct. 8.

UPDATE (09/27/2018): Official product images of the next Off-White x Chuck 70 have surfaced courtesy of py_rates.

UPDATE (12/11/2018): The Off-White x Chuck 70 has restocked. Cop them here for $130 while they last.

UPDATE (03/25/2021): After dropping over two years ago, Off-White’s Converse Chuck 70 collab is restocking on March 30 at 10 a.m. ET at Converse.com. Readers can text “HEAT” to 75140 to get notified about the drop now.

Image via Complex Original