As if the upcoming 50-shoe Nike Dunk Low collection wasn’t enough, rumors are now suggesting that Virgil Abloh will also be dropping a new Air Jordan collab this year.

According to @zSneakerheadz, an Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low collab will hit shelves this fall. The leaker also shared a mock-up depiction of the shoe, revealing that the Bruce Kilgore-designed hoops model will don its original white and red color scheme but elevated with Off-White’s signature details including an exposed foam collar, branding on the medial sides, and cracked midsoles to give it a vintage look.

As of now, the purported Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low is rumored to release sometime in the fall although an exact date has not been confirmed​​​​​​ by the brand or Abloh.

Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low SP

Release Date: Fall 2021

Color: White/Sail/Red/Grey

Style #: DJ4375-106

Price: $N/A