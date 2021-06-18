As if the upcoming 50-shoe Nike Dunk Low collection wasn’t enough, rumors are now suggesting that Virgil Abloh will also be dropping a new Air Jordan collab this year.
According to @zSneakerheadz, an Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low collab will hit shelves this fall. The leaker also shared a mock-up depiction of the shoe, revealing that the Bruce Kilgore-designed hoops model will don its original white and red color scheme but elevated with Off-White’s signature details including an exposed foam collar, branding on the medial sides, and cracked midsoles to give it a vintage look.
As of now, the purported Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low is rumored to release sometime in the fall although an exact date has not been confirmed by the brand or Abloh.
Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low SP
Release Date: Fall 2021
Color: White/Sail/Red/Grey
Style #: DJ4375-106
Price: $N/A