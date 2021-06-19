Earlier this week, we learned that an original-styled Off-White x Air Jordan 2 collab is reportedly making its way to shelves this fall but it turns out that may not be the only style releasing.

Leaker @zSneakerheadz wrote on Instagram today that a second Off-White x Air Jordan 2 styled in black/blue/grey is also dropping before the end of this year. The mock-up image shared by the account shows the model wearing a predominantly black-based color scheme with blue accents, and red shoelaces. The Virgil Abloh-helmed label updates the silhouette by applying Michael Jordan’s signature on the lateral side while Off-White branding appears on the medial portion. Rounding out the look is a cracked midsole.

While there is currently no official release date for the Off-White x Air Jordan 2 collabs, both styles are reportedly dropping sometime in the fall. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.