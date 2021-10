Fall is now in full effect and that means we’re officially on the road to the biggest sneaker season of the year.

The month kicks off with two new Air Jordan 5 colorways including in “Orange Blaze” as well as the women’s exclusive “Bluebird” makeup. The lineup also includes the “Winterized” Air Jordan 14, the “Psychic Energy” Air Jordan 36, and the “Pine Green” Air Jordan 3.

Read on for this month’s most important Air Jordan release dates you need to know about.