Jordan Brand has once again put together a stacked lineup of Air Jordan releases for the holiday season.

The month kicks off with the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 14 “Shocking Pink” along with a new Air Jordan 13 Low colorway in celebration of China’s Singles Day. Arguably the most anticipated drops of this month are the two iterations of the Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Lows followed by the “Royalty” Air Jordan 12 and the “Bordeaux” Air Jordan 1 High. Lined up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the “Animal Instinct” Air Jordan 11 and the “Camo” Air Jordan 3, respectively.

Read on for the most important Air Jordan release dates of November.