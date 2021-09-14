Longtime collaborators Noah and Vans are dropping a new sneaker collection soon. This time, the NYC-based menswear label gave fall-ready looks to two of the skate brand’s heritage silhouettes.

The five-shoe Noah x Vans capsule includes two new iterations of the lesser-known Caballero VLT LX model (designed for skateboarding icon Steve Caballero) as well as three colorways of the Authentic One Piece VLT LX. The shoes don tonal color schemes on the upper including black or green hairy suede uppers, while the latter model will be available in an additional wheat colorway. In addition, each pair also features Noah’s signature logo debossed on the heel.

The Noah x Vault by Vans Caballero VLT LX and Authentic One Piece VLT LX collection will be released via noahny.com and Noah’s New York flagship store located on 195 Mulberry this Thursday, Sept. 16. Retail pricing for the shoes will range from $88 to $98.

Image via Vans

Image via Vans

Image via Vans

Image via Vans